Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $36.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $5,710,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,533. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

