Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 172.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Raymond James worth $52,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $215,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 188.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. Raymond James has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

