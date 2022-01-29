Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485,579 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $72,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

