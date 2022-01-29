Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $56.65 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,574 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $56,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,820. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

