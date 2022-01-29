Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $65.01 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $65,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $193.19 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

