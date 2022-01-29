Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $61,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $643.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

