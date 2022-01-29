HSBC Reiterates €10.20 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.94 ($7.89).

Commerzbank stock opened at €7.58 ($8.61) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

