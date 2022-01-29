Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 4,050.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HGTXU opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
