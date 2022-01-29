Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 4,050.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HGTXU opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

