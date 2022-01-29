Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

H opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.