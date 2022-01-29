iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAFNF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.61.

iA Financial stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

