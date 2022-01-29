Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 575.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $74.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.