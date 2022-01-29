Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 303,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.55 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.