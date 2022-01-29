Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

