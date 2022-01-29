Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

