Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 5,785 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after buying an additional 259,016 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BTZ opened at $13.71 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.