ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $76.98 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $18.43 or 0.00048975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and $913,847.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.93 or 0.06766311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,604.24 or 0.99901299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054333 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,939 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.