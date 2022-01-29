ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,108.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $53,283.80 and $44,108.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,088,129 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

