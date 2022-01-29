Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.30. 12,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 317,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

