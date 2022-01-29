Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($26.19).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,766.50 ($23.83) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,633.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,582.96. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,779.50 ($24.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,039.30).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.