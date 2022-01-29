Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Sells $681,570.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IBTX stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. 249,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $80.71.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
