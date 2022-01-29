Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

