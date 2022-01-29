Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,826 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $105,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,714.50.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

