Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Buys $7,576,000.00 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

INDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $719,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.