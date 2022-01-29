Insider Buying: James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Acquires £7,190 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Court bought 500 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,190 ($9,700.49).

LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,475 ($19.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £140.93 million and a PE ratio of 45.11. James Cropper PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($22.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,389.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,365.56.

Get James Cropper alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. James Cropper’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRPR. raised their price objective on James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.89) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.