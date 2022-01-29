Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells $1,458,047.98 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

