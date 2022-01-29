Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $142,311.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

