Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells $53,354,980.80 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hayward by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

