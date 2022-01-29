Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells $53,354,980.80 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
