Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.19. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

