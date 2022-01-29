Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.00.

NYSE INSP opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

