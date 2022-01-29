Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 89569006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.