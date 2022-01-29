Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 89569006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.
In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.
Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.
