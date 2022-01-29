Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

