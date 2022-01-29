Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $165.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

