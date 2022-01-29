Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Intercure stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. Intercure has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $9,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercure during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercure

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

