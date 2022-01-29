International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $160.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.19.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.