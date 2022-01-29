International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

