International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s share price fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.12.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

