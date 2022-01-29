Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

