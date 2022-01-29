Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

