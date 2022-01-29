Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 108,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,263. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 368,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

