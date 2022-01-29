Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 1,051.1% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
KBWD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 147,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,901. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.
