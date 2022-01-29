Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 1,051.1% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KBWD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 147,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,901. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.