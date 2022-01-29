Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.86.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.