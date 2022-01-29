Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.