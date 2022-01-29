Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in January

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IONKF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.