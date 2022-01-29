Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in January

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IONKF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.38.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.