Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

