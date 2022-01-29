Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

