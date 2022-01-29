Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.33. Iris Energy shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

