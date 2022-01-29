iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 784.4% from the December 31st total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 7,937,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,142. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

