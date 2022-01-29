iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

