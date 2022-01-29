iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 55.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IBTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

