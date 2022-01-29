iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.06

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 109278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

